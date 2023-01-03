HamberMenu
(From the Archives, January 3, 1923) Blind and deaf education
January 03, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

Bombay: The conference of workers in the cause of blind and deaf re-assembling to-day, passed resolutions requesting the Government to collect and supply statistics of blind and deaf, urging for training of special teachers for them in normal classes at Calcutta and Mysore with a view to establish special schools and also requesting Government’s municipal bodies and the Railway Board to give free passes to the blind and deaf and concession to their teachers while travelling in railways for educational purposes.

