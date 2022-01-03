From the Archives (January 3, 1922): Prices in Bombay

The Bombay Labour Office estimates that in November the average level of retail prices of all commodities taken into account in the cost of living index for Bombay was one point or less than one per cent below that in October 1921. General index is still six per cent below the high watermark reached in October 1920. Wholesale prices of food articles stood at two per cent above the level of the previous month and non food articles four per cent below the October figure. According to final figures the population of Bombay City at the last census stood at 7,60,000. Sex composition of the resident population is highly abnormal, the ratio of males to females being 65 and 35.