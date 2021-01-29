From the Archives (January 29, 1921): The new economic menace to India

In this volume of about 250 pages Mr. B.C. Pal envisages the question of Imperial reconstruction in its bearing on India’s interest. He shows how the policy of the economic exploitation on which Britain holds India tends to widen under the new influences and warns us against the danger that the new Imperialism might mean to India, viz. the domination of the Colonies in addition to that of Britain. The Milnerian distinction between the self-governing Empire and the dependent Empire is exposed in its true colours. Mr. Pal has hard things to say about the hollow cant underlying the talk about Imperial Preference and other nostrums which have regained currency in post war discussions. The remedies that are suggested in the book to overcome this menace of increased exploitation of British capitalists are an alliance with British labour and equalisation of wages and hours of work for labour in India besides a taxation on all excess profits in the country.
