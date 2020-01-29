From the Archives (January 29, 1920): Yellow Journalism at Hare Street.

The A.B. Patrika writes: - Yet another device of the Hare Street journal is to concoct stories and provide them a prominence in its columns. A recent instance is furnished by the account of a Namasudra Conference it has given in its issue of the 19th instant. It is stated in it that “a Conference of the Namasudra representatives of the various districts of Bengal was held at the office of Messrs Choudhury and Co., at Baghbazar on Sunday.” We are next told that Mr. Surendra Nath Choudhury presided at this meeting and fourteen resolutions were passed in it of which five resolutions are given, the first being that “the conference while not desiring to show any disrespect to the wishes of the King Emperor” was strongly of opinion that the Reforms were “more Sudden than gradual.” Then follows a substance of the presidential address.

Now, would it be believed that on enquiry we found that the whole thing was a manufacture? No Conference was held, no resolutions were passed and no presidential address was delivered. Mr. Surendra Nath Choudhury of Messrs. Choudhury and Co. Of Baghbazar is a watch-maker and to order supplier and has no pretension whatsoever to play the politician. He is a close neigbour of ours and lives at 19-3, Ananda Chatterjee Lane. We sent for him and it would have been the study of an artist to see his surprised look when we apprised him of what had appeared in ‘The Englishman’.