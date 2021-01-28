From the Archives (January 28, 1971): Problem of pests

World agricultural scientists were to-day [January 27] called upon to unleash a “chemical and biological warfare” to control the onslaught of pests and plant diseases that has come in the wake of the high-yielding varieties. The Union Food and Agriculture Minister, Mr. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, who gave this call at the inauguration of the second international symposium on plant pathology here [New Delhi], said pathogens from the time of planting seed through harvest to the consumption stage, took away between 10 to 20 per cent of the produce and had created a “dent” in the world’s granaries. He asked plant pathologists to reorient their research programmes and eliminate the ravages of diseases that affected plants. Mr. Ahmed said last years’ devastating epidemic of leaf blight in the United States highlighted the importance of co-operative endeavour of plant pathologists and plant breeders in crop improvement. The eight-day symposium, organised to celebrate the silver jubilee of the Indian Phytopathological Society, is being attended by 500 Indian scientists and more than 60 top agricultural scientists from 19 countries. Mr. A. H. Boerma, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, said the tremendous promise of the high-yielding varieties carried with it a host of problems, creating greater hazards to plants, particularly in India.