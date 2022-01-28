From the Archives (January 28, 1922): Trial by jury

28 January 2022 00:15 IST

Delhi, Jan. 27: Diametrically opposite views were expressed before the Racial Distinctions Committee to-day, on the question of Jury trial. The Hon’ble Mr. Raza Ali strongly advocated its abolition as it had often led to miscarriages of justice, owing to the perversity of Jurors. If the right now enjoyed by Europeans were granted to Indians, it would only accentuate racial feeling. He therefore believed and pressed for trial, by experienced Judges, who, with their judicial frame of mind and outlook of life, would mete out justice better. The opposite view was expressed by Mr. C.O. Remfry, Bar-at-Law,representing the European Association, Calcutta, who believed there had been no miscarriage of justice in jury trial, which ought to be extended. His Association was willing to meet Indian sentiment and remove Indian disabilities, so long as the safety of Europeans in India was safeguarded by mixed jury with at least half the number of jurors as Europeans or Indians according to the chance.He had no objections to Indians claiming the same rights which Europeans now enjoyed, but objected to the privileges of Europeans being taken away.

