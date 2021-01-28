A hundred years ago January 28, 1921 Archives

From the Archives (January 28, 1921): Scavengers’ strike

Mr. G. Harisarvathama Rao, President of the Scavengers’ Union, writes as follows: Consequent on the requisition by the municipal authorities, it appears a large number of men gathered at the Municipal Corporation premises the day before yesterday from the several depots. Influenced by a few men amongst themselves, some of them presented a demand, that men should be paid at Rupee one a day, and women eight annas, as well as a rice allowance of Rs.4 a month. The authorities and the men could not agree and the meeting dispersed. Yesterday morning I called a meeting of all the scavengers in the Napier’s Park. Almost all the men attended. I asked the men to tell me what happened at the municipal corporation yesterday. They narrated what I have stated, and said that they would not go back to work until they got what they demanded last evening at the Corporation.

