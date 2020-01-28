From the Archives (January 28, 1920): Japan’s Promises.

A hundred years ago | Jan. 28, 1920. Archives

Calcutta, January 27. - The “Englishman” reports an exclusively important speech delivered by Vircount Uchida, Japanese Foreign Minister to both Houses of Parliament on the 22nd instant. The Minister laid strongest emphasis on the fact that Japan intended to carry out every term of the Peace Treaty. The leased territory of Kiauchau is to be restored to China and the Shantug Railway is to be worked jointly by the two powers concerned. He pointed out that the calmness with which Japan faced the Anti Japanese movement and the patience with which she waited for China to reflect would be certain to have commended itself to the general approbation of the world. With regard to the fact that both the North and South Republics of China are in financial difficulties and are looking to Japan for loans, the Viscount made it clear that Japan did not propose to lend money to either of them till she was certain that they would not make use of it to make war upon each other.

