From the Archives (January 27, 1972): Cheering heroes at Delhi parade

27 January 2022 00:15 IST

New Delhi, Jan. 26: A grateful nation to-day paid homage to its valiant soldiers, sailors and airmen who laid down their lives and honoured those who displayed exemplary valour in defence of the country during the recent war with Pakistan. The Republic Day this year was turned into a day of commemoration with the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, laying a wreath at a specially erected memorial under the arcade of the India Gate, where a four foot-high flame was lit on top of the historic monument. The simple memorial consisted of a small pedestal placed on a platform with a reversed rifle and a steel helmet on top symbolising the sacrifice of the unknown warrior who laid down his life so that his countrymen might live in freedom, dignity and peace. The solemn ceremony which lasted only a few minutes was conducted with splendid simplicity befitting the poignant occasion. As the buglers drawn from the three Services sounded the Last Post — and the guard of honour reversed arms — the Prime Minister laid the wreath and stood in silence for two minutes. Before the customary Republic Day parade began, the President, Mr. V.V. Giri, presented four Param Vir Chakras and two Ashok Chakras to the winners after detailed citations were read out of their conspicuous gallantry and supreme heroism.

Advertising

Advertising