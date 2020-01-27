From the Archives (January 27, 1920): The Legal Profession.(From an Editorial)

The Lawyers’ Conference was held on the 24th and 25th instant. It was opened by the Hon’ble Mr. S. Srinivasa Iyengar, Advocate-General as President, with an interesting and thoughtful address. Mr. Srinivasa Iyengar is a brilliant member of the Vakils’ branch of the legal profession, and is a man with a keen intellect, a broad outlook and freedom from communal predilections. The Lawyers’ Conference is the first of its kind held in the country, and it was a laudable object which the conveners had in view if their aim was, as we conceive it to have been, to bring about unity among the members of the legal profession, to devise means for promoting their common interests and to maintain a high standard of professional integrity and honour among them. It is well-known that people in this country take readily and perhaps with fatal facility to the profession of law. The after-results are by no means commensurate in the majority of cases with the ardour with which young aspirants enter the legal career. There is no doubt, as Edmund Burke has observed that “Law is one of the first and noblest of human sciences: a science which does more to quicken and invigorate the understanding than all the other kinds of learning put together – but it is not apt except in persons very happily born to open and to liberalise the mind in the same proportion.”