From the Archives (January 26, 1971): DMK manifesto(From an editorial)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam election manifesto issued in Madras on Sunday [January 24] shows that the party continues to treat the regional language as its trump card with the electorate. It declares that whatever be the opposition there will be no change in the two-language policy and no place whatsoever for Hindi. There are, of course, few advocates of Hindi in Tamil Nadu but it still remains true that it would be useful to know that language if one has to go beyond the confines of the State or seek employment in the Central Services. But the burning issue to-day does not concern Hindi; it is all about the study of English in higher educational institutions. If past experience is any guide, it seems that the D.M.K. is not very anxious to promote the study of English even where it is an indispensable tool of learning. The manifesto also reveals that the D.M.K. retains its provincial outlook in regard to economic planning. The Indian peninsula with its vast population forms a ready-made common market where free movement of capital, labour and goods could bring dividends to all corners of the country. Resources being limited, there is need for careful planning and location of major projects. This does not suit the book of the D.M.K. which has mounted an attack on the Planning Commission and demanded greater provincial autonomy.It seems to believe that the Centre should be left only with the responsibility for defence and foreign affairs and that the States should do the rest. In fact, the historical tendency in other federal systems has been just the reverse.