From the Archives (January 26, 1922): The nation’s warning

26 January 2022 00:15 IST

London, Jan. 22: The Observer commenting on the fact that liberal opinion is now recognising that Mr. Gandhi's campaign can only result in anarchy says, it will certainly strengthen Lord Reading's hands in the policy of firmness and tolerance to know that all shades of progressive opinion in England fully realise the grave dangers to India and the Indian people with which he is coping. It will strengthen his hands if the violence, which neither Mr. Gandhi preaches nor practices but unfailingly evokes, forces the Government of India to take action of the kind for which Sir Sankaran Nair and his friends have vainly looked. Non-Co-operation, says the Observer, contains the seeds of its own destruction, and we trust that the passing of Gandhism may result from natural causes without provoking serious intervention, but undoubtedly, the stake is nothing less than the liberties of India and the future of India and its people in the world.

London, Jan 23: A significant indication of the trend of liberal opinion with regard to India is afforded by a leading article in the Nation, which, after dwelling on the seriousness of the situation in India and the uncertainty whether Mr. Gandhi is willing to take part in conference or whether he is definitely out for a proclaimed policy of British evacuation, emphasises that it is not a question merely of the British Raj and the civilisation of thousands of years which is at stake, but our responsibility for the peoples of India who have no experience for capacity, for Government cannot be abandoned.

