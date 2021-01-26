The Lieutenant Governor has received the following telegram from the British Home Relief Committee, Peking: - “Appalling famine in China. Millions facing death and starvation. Available funds are totally inadequate. Position now desperate. Money urgently needed. One pound saves a life. Expenditure is under closest supervision. Kindly use best endeavours... Burma to contribute liberally to the fund opened by the Viceroy.” The message is published with the hope that the appeal will meet with immediate and generous response. The Lieutenant Governor’s Private-Secretary will receive donations.
A hundred years ago January 26, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (January 26, 1921): Famine in China
