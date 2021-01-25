From the Archives (January 25, 1971): Pak diplomat asked to quit India

25 January 2021 00:15 IST

The Government of India to-day [January 24] ordered the expulsion of Mr. Zafar Iqbal Rathod, First Secretary of the Pakistan High Commission, here [New Delhi] for active involvement in organising and directing the underground ‘Al Fatah’ organisation in Jammu and Kashmir, it was officially announced. Mr. Rathod has been declared persona non grata and ordered to leave India within 48 hours. The order expelling him was handed over to Mr. Mehdi Masood, Counsellor of the Pakistan High Commission, by Mr. A. K. Ray, Joint Secretary External Affairs Ministry, this morning. The Government of India’s note said, “As a result of investigations into certain events in the State of Jammu and Kashmir, it has been established that Mr. Zafar Iqbal Rathod, First Secretary in the Pakistan High Commission, has been actively involved in organising and directing the activities of an underground illegal organisation named ‘Al Fatah’ in Jammu and Kashmir which has been engaged in sabotage, espionage and other violent and unlawful activities. The note further said: “The conduct of Mr. Rathod has thus been in total violation of the norms of behaviour and activities of members of a diplomatic mission.”

