From the Archives (January 25, 1922): In Rhodesia

London, Jan. 21: The latest political development in the Empire is embodied in a white paper which contains the draft of a constitution for southern Rhodesia which has been hammered out between Mr. Churchill, the representatives of the people of Rhodesia, and the present ruling authority, the British South African Company. In the accompanying despatch Mr. Churchill expresses the opinion that the new constitution, if adopted, will confer upon the people of Rhodesia full and satisfactory control. Mr. Churchill proposes to appoint a delegation of Rhodesians to ascertain the terms on which Rhodesia could enter the Union of South Africa. Two alternatives would then be submitted for referendum to the people of Rhodesia.