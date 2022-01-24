From the Archives (January 24, 1972): Battery-operated TV sets

Ahmedabad, Jan. 23: The Electronics Systems Division (E.S.D.), Ahmedabad, set up by the Atomic Energy Commission, under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has developed "solid state television receiver," the latest in transistorised television sets. The solid-state receiver replacing valves with transistors, will make television a more effective means of national development. Explaining the details, the E.S.D. Director, Dr. B.S. Rao, said these television sets could operate both on electricity and battery or any other source of power. They would be useful for TV programmes to reach most backward villages in the country which might not have electricity. It was essential, Dr. Rao said, to use a TV set that could be operated on batteries at the minimum maintenance cost to serve these remote areas. The importance of developing such TV sets became obvious, when it was noted that only less than 20 per cent of villages in the country were electrified, he added. The research for developing such television sets was initiated by the Division with a view to giving information on the latest techniques to the remotest areas of the country.