From the Archives (January 24, 1922): Defence Act In Rangoon

Rangoon, Jan. 6: The motion in the Local Legislative Council buy a Burman member recommending to the Government the release of all internees under the defence of India Act has elicited a very long Interesting reply from the Chief Secretary to Government explaining their attitude in the matter. The Chief Secretary said that their view point has been to prevent the activities of some members of the General Council of the Burmese Associations who by coercion and intimidation are preventing people from giving a loyal welcome to the Prince and it was with the object of removing the agitators out of harm’s way that the extraordinary powers of the Defence of India Act were used. He also added that the agitation was quite irresponsible, and that no precautions were taken to prevent violence and that there was no controlling personality, like Mahatma Gandhi in Burma! Appreciative reference to Mahatma Gandhi by the Chief Secretary to this Government is greatly uploaded by the Indian Community and the Rangoon “Daily News” warmly endorsed the Secretary’s viewpoint on the subject. The Government representative made the further assurance that if the internees made the declaration that they would stop the boycotting activities till the Prince of Wales had come and gone and the G.C.B.A. rescinded the resolution on the subject, the Government would allow them to return to their homes the very next day.