From the Archives (January 23, 1970): Asian exodus from Uganda begins

The first trickle of what is expected to become a flood of Asians leaving Uganda in the middle of this year is now dribbling into the Indian and the British High Commissions here [Kampala]. With the implementation of the Immigration Act last November and the new trait licensing regulations in January, the Ugandan Government has made it clear that large numbers of the approximately 40,000 non-citizen Asians are likely to be asked to leave Uganda. Under the Immigration Act all non-citizens have to apply for entry permits and these are now being processed by the recently-created Immigration Control Board. The Government has said that by April this processing should be finished and everyone will then know whether or not he will be allowed to remain in the country. Although there have as yet been no indications as to how strict the Government will be, it has become clear that only those non-Ugandans considered essential for the benefit of the country are certain of being allowed continued residence.