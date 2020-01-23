From the Archives (January 23, 1920): The Science Congress.(From an Editorial)

The Indian Science Congress has met and concluded its sessions; but few among the general public know what this body is exactly doing. There is nothing surprising in this; for, the Congress is, we believe, professedly an organisation of technical experts meeting annually to compare notes and collate each other’s experience so as to advance the progress of scientific research. This, it is obvious, is an excellent thing; but it is not all. To consider this function alone to be the be-all and end-all of the Congress, is, it seems to us, to take too narrow a view of its functions, to miss a great opportunity whereby the cause of science may, in a special sense, be illimitably advanced. To conduct and co-ordinate scientific research through a coterie of technicians is indeed a good thing; but to make of the whole nation such a coterie in some measure is, it will be admitted, infinitely better. The latter course extends the field of, and scope for, research, increases immeasurably the chances of securing fruitful results and ensures, at the same time, that the fruits of the researches will be effectively reaped by the people. This can only be achieved by insisting on a scientific bias being imparted in schools to the students.