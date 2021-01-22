From the Archives (January 22, 1921): Native labour in Kenya(From an Editorial)

The East African Colonial has a double way of fulfilling the white man’s burden of exploitation — to oust the Indian settler from his post of vantage and the avenues of future development and to get the black native to do his bidding in the fields and factories. For both these expedients he has wit enough to secure the support of the British Government. In regard to the expansive Indians, he manufactured an unanswered array of arguments why they should not be let loose and must be segregated. To a Government for which potentialities of wealth make a stronger appeal than homage to human rights or divine duty, the white settler’s disguised selflessness turns out to be a gesture of philanthropy; and nothing deters its readiness to help in its fructification. The Indians have therefore been shut up, to all appearances with a finality, however they or their paternal government might croak. As against them, the natives of East Africa have a far heavier toll to pay.