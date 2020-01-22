From the Archives (January 22, 1920): Oxford and India.

Mr. Vincent A. Smith writes to the Observer:- Your correspondent’s strictures on the official neglect of India by the University of Oxford will arouse little dissent. They are true and just. Many people agree with me in holding that some years ago Congregation made a deplorable mistake in altering the statute concerning the so called Reader in Indian History so as to confine his lectures to the British period. In as much as my correspondents often assume that I hold some salaried appointment as a teacher of Indian history in the University, it may be well to state that I do not hold any such office, nor could I accept it if offered to me. Oxford recognises the existence of India simply as a British Dependency, teaching, after a fashion, the story of British officials in India, but never the history of India.

The object of my writing, however, is to correct your account of the Indian Institute. As an active member of the Board of Curators, I know the facts. The writer of the paragraph is misinformed when he states that the Institute has “lamentably failed'” as “a centre of Indian studies and a focus of inspiration.”