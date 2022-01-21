From the Archives (January 21, 1972): Yahya tried to arrest Bhutto

Karachi, Jan. 19: A Karachi newspaper alleged to-day that Pakistan’s former President Gen. Yahya Khan, planned to have the civilian leader Mr. Bhutto, now President, arrested on his return from the United Nations in December. The Sun, in a despatch from its Rawalpindi correspondent, said Mr. Bhutto was to have been charged with conspiracy to overthrow the military government of President Yahya by violent means. President Yahya planned to replace Mr. Bhutto as Vice-Premier and the Foreign Minister designate by Mr. Abdul Qayum Khan of the United Coalition Party, the newspapers said. The report added that the Peshawar Police had orders to arrest Mr. Bhutto as soon as he crossed the Afghanistan border on his expected return to Pakistan by road. Meantime, however, Mr. Bhutto flew back to Pakistan from New York, stopping over in London and Rome and by the time he arrived, Dacca had fallen to Indian troops. The newspaper alleged that, before the change of regime, the Peshawar authorities were ordered by telephone to destroy all documents concerning plans for Mr. Bhutto’s arrest.