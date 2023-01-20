ADVERTISEMENT

(From the Archives, January 20, 1973) New tank being deployed at Avadi
Premium

January 20, 2023 12:15 am | Updated January 19, 2023 10:16 pm IST

Madras, Jan. 19: An entirely Indian made tank, “Main Battle Tank”, is being deployed at the Avadi Tank Factory and will be in service with the Indian Armoured Corps during the eighties’, Mr. V.C. Shukla, Union Minister for Defence Production, said here to-day. Mr. Shukla, who was talking to pressmen at Avadi, said the tank would be the second generation of the world famous ‘Vijayanta’ tank now in service with the Indian Army. The new tank would be of entirely Indian design and manufactured without any foreign help. In developing the new tank, the Defence Minister had taken into consideration the various scientific and technical knowhow that would be available in the field, he said. The Union Minister said that the modern trend was to manufacture tanks with greater fire power, ability to be more mobile and at the same time capable of greater manoeuvrability and provided with gadgets capable of loading more ammunition on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US