From the Archives (January 20, 1972): Pak. wants direct talks with India

Karachi, Jan. 19: Pakistan wants “direct talks with India” to settle their differences, the Daily Sun said to-day quoting an official spokesperson in Rawalpindi. The paper quoted him as saying “both countries want direct talks without outside interference and President Bhutto has already said he is willing to talk to the Indians with no preconditions whenever Mrs. Indira Gandhi wishes to begin a dialogue”. The spokesman denied reports that any third party was trying to arrange talks between India and Pakistan. Meanwhile Pakistan has agreed to release on Friday 88 seamen who have been in detention in Karachi since the outbreak of the war with India on December 5. The seamen will return to India aboard the British ship ‘Sirohana’, diplomatic sources said. UNI reports from Delhi: The Pakistan and Indian armies have established “hotline” telephone connections between their commanders in Rawalpindi and New Delhi, the Associated Press said to-day quoting authoritative sources in Islamabad.