From the Archives (January 20, 1971): A tool to achieve united India

Mrs. Indira Gandhi said here [Eluru] to-day [January 19] that her goal was to build a united and strong India and socialism was merely a tool to achieve that aim. Socialism was not an aim by itself. Addressing a public meeting here, Mrs. Gandhi said that she wanted to improve not merely the people’s standard of living but also the standards of public life and thinking. Idealism should inspire their lives, she said. Mrs. Gandhi characterised as absolutely false the allegation that her policies were influenced by the ideology of any party. “Neither by words nor in action have we deviated a bit from the accepted policies of the undivided Congress.” She described as misleading propaganda the charge that her policies flowed from a desire to stick to power. Mrs. Gandhi said there could be no real democracy without socialism and secularism. The young should take upon themselves the task of building a strong and prosperous India. They should be committed to programmes and not personalities.
