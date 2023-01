January 20, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, Jan. 19: The Government of India had under consideration the question of changing the date of the commencement of the Indian Financial year from April 1 to November 1 or January 1. The matter had been raised on more than one occasion and notably by the Royal Commission on Indian Finance and Currency of 1913. The main object is that it would facilitate more accurate budgeting.