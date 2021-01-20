From the Archives (January 20, 1921): Importing gold

20 January 2021 00:15 IST

A Chinese merchant of Penang appears to have been rather hard hit by the regulations against the importation of gold. Going to China to collect monies due he arranged with his agent in Hong Kong to remit the amount in care of Chinchew of S.S. “Hongmoh” to Amoy where he intended to join the vessel and return to Penang. The amount was, as usual it is said, remitted in gold and amounted to 14,600 British sovereigns and 6,150 United States 20 dollar pieces. The merchant missed the steamer at Amoy; the Chinchew on arrival at Penang could not, in his absence, make any arrangement to handover the gold and kept it hidden in the vessel itself. The Indian customs officers discovered the thing and confiscated it. The merchant appears to have appealed to the Government of Burma and India for restitution in consideration of these peculiar accidents but for which the gold would not have come concealed to the Indian shore. The loss of this large amount, he says, would ruin him and his business; for this circumstance as well as for the absence of proved criminal intention this sufferer’s case would seem to be one in which the law might have been tempered with mercy, especially as the object of the law was not confiscation for its own sake.

