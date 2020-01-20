From the Archives (January 20, 1920): Hindi or English.

Mr. C. Rajagopalachari, writes: -

One of the changes brought by the Hon. Mr. Sarma against the Amritsar Congress is the excessive use of Hindustan. He strongly protested in the course of his lecture on Friday last against any attempt by Hindi faddists to dethrone English.

It is rather strange that politicians who, when the quest of constitutional reform is considered, are not baffled by difficulties but in view of insurmountable obstacles reconcile themselves to the queerest mixtures of democracy and permanent service rule, when the question of a common language comes up, summarily reject Hindi, because it is not at once a perfection of the problem. In this case, they adopt an attitude similar to that of the people who because it is not possible to have a completed democracy at once would keep up the present system of administration.

In solution of the language problem, the first question is, can the dominating language of Congress be, any longer, English? If not, then which one of the spoken languages of the people has to take the place?