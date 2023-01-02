(From the Archives, January 2, 1973) Hanoi wants quick accord to end war

January 02, 2023 12:45 am | Updated January 01, 2023 06:43 pm IST

Saigon, Jan. 1: North Vietnam said to-night it had agreed to resume peace talks with the United States. The announcement ever Radio Hanoi was the first comment from North Vietnam since President Nixon, two days ago, called a halt to the bombing of the Hanoi-Haiphong area and said his envoy, Dr. Henry Kissinger, would resume negotiations in Paris on January 8. Radio Hanoi said: “On the occasion of the bombing halt, the Democratic Republic of Vietnam agrees to resume talks between Special Adviser Le Due Tho and Minister Xuan Thuy with Dr. Kissinger and meetings between experts of the two sides.’ The broadcast said North Vietnam had always approached the negotiations with a good will and a serious attitude. Radio Hanoi said the U.S. should approach the negotiations with similar good intent so that an agreement on ending the war could be signed rapidly and peace could be restored in Vietnam. North Vietnam yesterday reaffirmed its insistence for an immediate signing of the draft leave accord reached by the Presidential Adviser, Dr. Kissinger, and Hanoi’s chief negotiator, Mr. Le Due Tho, in October. In a statement following a 30-minute meeting with the French Foreign Minister Mr. Maurice, the Hanoi Delegate-General to France, Mr. Vo Van Sung, said: “For us, the position is clear. There was an accord reached on October 20.”

