From the Archives (January 2, 1970): 1970 heralds political activity in Pakistan

Pakistan has woken into the New Year with resumption of full-scale political activity allowed by the military regime to prepare the people for the general election on October 5. Announcing the lifting of the ban on political activity from to-day, Radio Pakistan, however, said that political activity would be governed by the guidelines laid down by the martial law regulations which came into force to-day [Jan. 1]. Under the regulations, political parties are banned from causing any obstruction in or propagating against the elections. The regulations also prohibit any political party from propagating any opinion or acting in a manner “prejudicial to the ideology, integrity and security of Pakistan”. The Radio claimed that the regulations provided for the protection of freedom of the Press and conduct of all political controversies “at a high level of debate”. President Yahya Khan set the mood for the new political activity, curbed during his predecessor Ayub Khan’s 10-year rule which ended on March 25 last, when he told newsmen in Dacca last evening that the nation had to work hard and with sanity and toleration to reach its goal of returning to democracy.