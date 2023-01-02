ADVERTISEMENT

(From the Archives, January 2, 1923) Public health
Premium

January 02, 2023 12:30 am | Updated January 01, 2023 06:38 pm IST

Coimbatore: Outbreak of plague in this town at present seems to be under no man’s control. In July, the first case was recorded and on August 31, 31 persons fell victims out of 53 persons who contracted this epidemic. September tolls were three times more than that of August, as many as 91 deaths were recorded from amongst 131 persons attacked. 137 persons died out of 161 patients suffering from plague during the month of October. The theory that the virulence of this epidemic increases in the cold season is amply proved by the fact that in November, there were 266 fresh attacks out of which 125 succumbed. In the current month, 117 persons died of plague out of 276 persons suffering from this dire disease. Total deaths from plague since the commencement is 949 attacks and 670 deaths. Total number of persons protected is 1,978.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US