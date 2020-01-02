From the Archives (January 2, 1920): The Congress Day.

Madura, December 29. - Last evening a crowded public meeting was held at the Blackburn Memorial Light on the Palace Road presided over by Mr. Hajee Mahamad Moulana Saheb. Mr. R.S. Nayudu, Barrister-at-Law, moved the following resolution: “This citizens of Madura in public meeting assembled convey their heartiest congratulations to the Punjab leaders who have just been released from Jail after an unjust and cruel incarceration by the Martial Law administration in the Punjab, this meeting further demands that Messrs. Mahammad Ali and Shakaut Ali should be forthwith released by the Government of India; this meeting in reiterating the Resolutions of the public held on the Congress Day at Madras, expresses as its deliberate conviction that His Excellency Lord Chelmsford, Sir Michael O’Dwyer and General Dyer should be tried before the High Courts of Justice and the Parliament of England for the excessive crimes and manslaughter committed in that much harassed province of the Punjab.’’ Mr. M.S. Vanthareswara Sarma seconded the Resolution which was supported in a very elaborate and effective speech by Mr. Moulvi Syed Mustafa Saheb of Trichinopoly.