Evidence of life on Mars in the past

January 19, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:48 am IST

Washington, Jan. 18: America’s Mariner-9 space probe has produced new evidence that water — an essential prerequisite of life — once flowed abundantly in river on Mars, scientists reported yesterday. Life could not exist on the planet now because it is too cold, but Mars might have supported life forms in the past and could do so again when it becomes warmer, the scientists believe. The unmanned Mariner-9 probe to Mars went into orbit around the planet in late 1971, and for almost a year sent back a stream of scientific information. Scientists who spent months studying the information reported enthusiastically at a press conference that they had a growing volume of evidence that there are channels of apparent fluid origin on the Martian surface. They said the channels may record the flowing of water on the surface during the last inter-glacial episode. Because Mars has an irregular surface, it has cycles of warmer and colder temperatures. There are in fact several temperature cycles — one occurring every 50,000 years, another every 90,000 years and a third every two million years, the scientists said. In this respect, Mars resembles earth, which was once far colder than it is to-day. Whatever the possibility that life existed or could exist again on Mars, the odds were much better now because of the presumed evidence of water, the scientists said.