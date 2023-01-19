The new party

January 19, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

Bombay, Jan. 18: The managing committee of the Bombay National Union has passed a resolution expressing extreme disappointment and dissatisfaction at the failure of the Congress to give a correct lead to the country by its resolution on boycott of councils and requesting the All-India Congress Committee to convene a special session of the Congress to reconsider that resolution. Another resolution expressed the opinion of the Union that the re-affirmation of the boycott of law courts and Government, aided educational institutions in the face of the nation’s clear inclination not to observe them but lower the prestige of the Congress in the eye of the world. The last resolution pledged the Union’s wholehearted support to the new Congress Khilafat Swaraj Party.