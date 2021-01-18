From the Archives (January 18, 1921): India and the League(From an Editorial)

Writing on the subject of India’s representation on the governing body of the International Labour Organisation, we exposed some months back the complacent indifference with which the Council of League of Nations contrived to shelve the question. The Council could easily have secured, as indeed it ought to have done under Article 4 of the covenant, an Indian delegate to give expert evidence for a conclusive decision, but chose instead to be perfunctory and covered the evasion by manufacturing a catalogue of reasons as ingenious as they are unconvincing. The Council decided that India should wait for its chance till 1922 when the governing body will be reconstituted. The Assembly of the League of Nations, which a few days back, closed its first meeting at Geneva, disposed of the Indian question in a far easier manner; it discovered a technical excuse to get rid of the nuisance.