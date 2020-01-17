A hundred years ago | January 17, 1920. Archives

From the Archives (January 17, 1920): The Amritsar Tragedy.

India writes:- Great Britain has never been so stirred about the condition of India since the days of the Mutiny as she has been this week. At last the veil of official and parliamentary evasions has been rent, and the ghastly details of the massacres of reprisal are coming to the light of day. Horror, shame, and disgust are being universally expressed at this display of frightfulness upon an unprovocative and unarmed meeting. It is difficult to find a parallel for it in history unless it be the massacres of St. Bartholomew or of Glencoe, with which it will take its sinister place in history. General Dyer appears to be a frank and honest soldier unable to place the horrible deed he has perpetrated in any sort of perspective. That men of such mentality are the men who hold India down is a hideous thought. The deed done is now at the Bar of the civilised world for judgement. It is difficult to express in language what that judgement must be. Our heads can only drop in deep repentance and sorrow.

