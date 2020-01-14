From the Archives (January 14, 1970): India-Ceylon ties(From an Editorial)

Never before have relations between India and Ceylon been as cordial and friendly as now. This close friendship based on mutual understanding and identity of interests in many spheres had its resounding confirmation in the memorable welcome that the Government and people of Ceylon extended to President Giri during his five-day State visit to the Island. Though, as the President stressed at more than one function, Indo-Ceylon ties are based on long history, a common culture and co-operation in many fields, they do need reinforcement from time to time by personal contacts at all levels of the administration of both countries. Fortunately, the only issue that posed some difficulty and even threatened to embitter relations has been practically put out of the way by statesmanship and give and take on both sides. The problem of a million stateless persons of Indian origin in Ceylon plantations is well set for a satisfactory solution. Under the agreement regulating the grant of Ceylon citizenship to 3,00,000 of them and Indian passports to 5,25,000, the bulk of the stateless would have been given their basic right so long denied to them.