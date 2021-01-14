From the Archives (January 14, 1921): Indian Civil Service

14 January 2021 00:15 IST

London, January 12: The “Gazette” announces important modifications of the language subjects for the final Indian Civil Service Examination. New regulations which will come into operation immediately prescribe Hindi as a vernacular language which must be taken as a subject by candidates going to Central Provinces. This is the only change in compulsory subjects; but considerable changes are announced in optional subjects. Candidates may now offer one of the following: Hindu and Mahomedan law; Sanskrit (for candidates assigned to Madras, Bengal, Central Provinces and Assam); Arabic or Persian or Sanskrit for candidates assigned to United Provinces or Bihar and Orissa; Persian (for candidates assigned to Bombay or Punjab); Pali for candidates assigned to Burma.

