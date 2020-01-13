From the Archives (January 13, 1920): Indian situation: An interview

London: Mr. Montagu, interviewed by a Representative of the ‘Pall Mall Gazette’, emphasised the tremendous advance which India had made internationally and imperially during the last year. Mr. Montagu paid a tribute to the remarkable degree to which Lord Sinha had won success and confidence in the House of Lords. He said that the reception of the Government of India Bill in India had been satisfactory. It was true that an important section of Indian opinion regarded it with misgiving, but from newspapers and from innumerable telegrams from representative bodies and individual leaders and princes he deduced unanimous determination to work the new Scheme for all it was worth and to make the most of the opportunities afforded and thereby earn a further advance. Referring to the carrying out of the recommendations of the Public Services Commission, Mr. Montagu emphasised that the services were vital to progress and good Government in India. He hoped that no more would be heard of the regrettable disposition in some quarters to grudge pay to Service men. This was a record of which England and India might well be proud.