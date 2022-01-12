From the Archives (January 12, 1922): Bombay Committee

12 January 2022 00:15 IST

Poona, Jan. 10: After recording evidence at Bombay Ahmedabad and Karachi the Committee appointed by the Bombay Legislative Council to consider the question of the feasibility of introducing compulsory education in the Presidency met at Belgaum last week, Sir Narayan Chandavarkar presiding. Twenty-five witnesses including the Collector of Belgaum and the assistant collector of Dharwar and several well-known gentlemen interested in the question of education were examined at Belgaum, all of whom except one favoured the simultaneous introduction of compulsory education both for boys and girls. The non-official view was generally in favour of the transference of the management and control of schools in the rural areas to either the district or local boards of special education boards, while the official witness from the revenue and Education Departments were in favour of the statusque.

Advertising

Advertising