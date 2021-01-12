From the Archives (January 12, 1921): Ban on a film

Bombay, January 10: The film version of Brieux’s book, “Damaged Goods” was advertised to be shown at a local cinema on Saturday last. In the same morning the Police Commissioner of Bombay requested the proprietor at the cinema in question that the film should not be shown. The story depicted in the film is well known to the public. The incident therefore has aroused great deal of public interest. The proprietor of the cinema interviewed stated to a press representative that he is unable to understand the reason for the action taken by the Police and thought the Police were acting under instructions of Home Department, Government of India. He declared this film, as everybody knows, was passed by the British Board of Film Censors, passed by Lord Chamberlain, and was also passed by the Bombay Board of Censors. It opens a large and important question, said the Proprietor, regarding film industry in this country if after any film has been passed by the constituted Board of Censors the Government can step in and prevent its being exhibited.