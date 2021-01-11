From the Archives (January 11, 1971): Indo-UK ties must be on realistic basis

11 January 2021 00:15 IST

The Prime Ministers of India and the United Kingdom have emphasised the significant expansion of Indo-British co-operation since Independence. Speaking at a lunch given in honour of the British Prime Minister, Mr. Heath, here [New Delhi] to-day [January 10], Mrs. Indira Gandhi said that in some sectors of India’s economy the progress had been considerably helped by Britain’s enlightened and understanding assistance. The lunch, which was held in the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan was attended among others by Lord Hailsham, Lord Chancellor of U.K. She said it was a good time for Mr. Heath to visit India. “You will see how your country has influenced many aspects of our national life. You are here on the eve of our fifth general elections, when, apart from other hectic activities, there is the usual forecasting of results in the press, an exercise in which I believe you have little confidence.” Referring to the relations between the two countries, Mrs. Gandhi said, “Our relations with your country are extensive and involved and have been able to survive because they have constantly evolved and adjusted to changed circumstances. As you yourself said yesterday, our relations can be meaningful only so long as they are relevant to the contemporary situation and pass the test of public evaluation.”

