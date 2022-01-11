From the Archives (January 11, 1922): Boy prisoners shot

A communique gives particulars of shooting in the juvenile jail at Bareilly. On 29th December last the inmates refused to work on the ground that Chaudrabel, a political prisoner, was removed from their midst. He was sent to the hospital in consequence of illness. Boys disregarded the Superintendent’s order, broke open the warder’s almirahs, took out tools and broke open locks and gates and attempted to scale outside the walls. The whole jail was out of hand and it became necessary to call up the guard. 15 shots were fired, several in the air. 8 boys were injured by gunshot wounds mostly in legs and nine with batons in the courage of struggle with warders. One hundred and ninety boys were running in all directions and breaking open the gates, so that the situation could not be dealt with successfully by a few warders armed with lights only. Active boys would have been able to scale the wall if left to themselves. Gunshot wounds are not serious. Enquiry has been held by the District Magistrate who is convinced that no unnecessary violence was used. The facts showed that the boys were completely out of hand and this was due to the influence of political prisoners.