From the Archives (January 11, 1921): Jingo fury

From our Special Correspondent in Bristol, January 7: The opposition to Lord Reading’s appointment is practically dead. It emanates from anti-Jewish and military circles which fear Lord Reading with his legal and judicial experience would rule India constitutionally and not with an iron hand as they desire. Major-General Pilcher wrote in yesterday’s “Morning Post” that Lord Reading’s appointment would be disastrous to India. Quoting the “Times” suggestion that Lord Reading would temper justice with extreme clemency and forbearance even under provocation the “Morning Post” emphasised the British went to India as conquerors, remained as Sahibs and cannot abide as servants. That explains in a nutshell the militarist and Imperialist attitude towards Indians. As Lord Reading’s appointment will not displease the city I don’t believe the anti-Jew and militarist opposition will sway the Premier. Some doubt is expressed as to the ability of Lord Reading’s health to bear the Indian climate.

