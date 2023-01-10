(From the Archives, January 10, 1973) One crore as Alms to beggars per day

January 10, 2023 12:30 am | Updated January 09, 2023 06:49 pm IST

Ranchi: Indians spend Rs. 1.1 crore per day on beggars. This amount includes cash as well as the value of the foodstuff that beggars receive as alms. This had been revealed in a survey on Indian beggars — their habits, conjugal life and last history. According to the survey, there are about 5.5 million beggars in India. Of them, 1,15,500 are below 14 years and 12,00,000 are above 50 years. About 1,50,000 are lepers, 85,000 are eunuchs, 8,00,000 blind, 3,00,000 deaf-mutes and 1,00,000 are mentally deranged. On an average, an Indian beggar earns Rs. 2 per day. According to a sample survey conducted on some big cities, sub-urban towns and a few villagers, a beggar on an average earns Rs. 0.75 paise in cash and Rs. 1.25 paise in kind. But though the average comes to Rs. 2 only, individual earnings of beggars vary from place to place and time to time. The average earnings of a Calcutta or Madras beggar comes to Rs. 8 a day. If he is blind or disabled or crippled, his earning cross Rs. 20 a day (in cash and kind). Beggars can broadly be categorised in four different categories: child beggars, disabled (typical) beggars (including lepers, blind), professional beggars, and the “story-telling” beggars (who relate stories of personal tragedy to appeal to human emotions).

