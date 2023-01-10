(From the Archives, January 10, 1923) War debts

January 10, 2023 12:30 am | Updated January 09, 2023 06:48 pm IST

Washington: Cordiality marked the first formal conference of the commission for funding British debt to America. Mr. Mellon, Secretary of the Treasury, appreciated the British courtesy in unprecedentedly despatching the Chancellor of the Exchequer on such a mission. Mr. Baldwin declared that the British did not seek favours, but a square deal which would secure repayment to America of the last cent of her wartime credits. Britain did not intend to depart from the principle of making the present generation pay as far as possible for the war, but payment of the debt to America in gold was impossible. On the contrary, the conference was faced with a situation in which the creditor nation was unwilling to permit liquidation through direct delivery of goods and was unwilling to see sale of products to the debtor nation.

