From the Archives (January 10, 1922): Railway murder case

10 January 2022 00:15 IST

James Goddin Morris, aged 24 years, who was sentenced to be hanged at the Criminal Sessions of Bombay High Court, by Justice Martin, for the murder of G.I.P. Railway pay clerk Shantaram Vagal and his peon Mahadeo in a train between Igatpuri and Bhusaval on the night of the 20th July suffered extreme penalty of the law at the gallows in the prison yard of Oomerkhad this morning [Bombay, January 9].

Since his conviction, Morris had appealed to the Bombay Government for mercy, which being rejected he appealed to the Viceroy praying for mitigation of the death sentence. Memorials were also sent by friends and relations of the deceased praying for clemency on the ground of youth and inexperience, but the Government saw no reason to interfere with the sentence.

During his incarceration, Morris continued to take his meal regularly and went up to the gallows with firm steps. On being questioned if he had anything to say, the prisoner made no reply. Execution was carried out at 5 a.m. this morning.

