From the Archives (January 10, 1920): A case of Murder.

Ootacamund, January 9. — At the Stone house Battery, Havildar Moses was shot last night by Lance Naick Basaviah of the 83 W.L.I. Evidence at the inquest is to the effect that on the 7th night certain women were singing in a godown near the gun guard room. Lance Naick Basviah, who was in charge, was watching when the women were sent to the police station by the Jamadar and Havildar. On the 1th the women were ordered to leave their quarters near the sepoy lines. Last evening at about 6.30 P.M. Havildar Moses informed Jamadar Abdul Jebbar that Lance Naick Basavisah had stated he would shoot both of them by 10 that night. The Jamadar there upon ordered the Havildar to take Lance Naik and sepoy to the guard room and bring all the ammunition. The Havildar obeyed. Immediately he reached the guardroom when the accused fired at the Havildar who fell and he then bayoneted him. All the others ran away including the sentry on duty at 7.30.