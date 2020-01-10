A hundred years ago January 10, 1920. Archives

From the Archives (January 10, 1920): A case of Murder.

more-in

Ootacamund, January 9. — At the Stone house Battery, Havildar Moses was shot last night by Lance Naick Basaviah of the 83 W.L.I. Evidence at the inquest is to the effect that on the 7th night certain women were singing in a godown near the gun guard room. Lance Naick Basviah, who was in charge, was watching when the women were sent to the police station by the Jamadar and Havildar. On the 1th the women were ordered to leave their quarters near the sepoy lines. Last evening at about 6.30 P.M. Havildar Moses informed Jamadar Abdul Jebbar that Lance Naick Basavisah had stated he would shoot both of them by 10 that night. The Jamadar there upon ordered the Havildar to take Lance Naik and sepoy to the guard room and bring all the ammunition. The Havildar obeyed. Immediately he reached the guardroom when the accused fired at the Havildar who fell and he then bayoneted him. All the others ran away including the sentry on duty at 7.30.

Comments
Related Topics Archives
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 12:47:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-january-10-1920-a-case-of-murder/article30525433.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY