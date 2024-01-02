January 02, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST

Islamabad, Jan. 1: Pakistan has nationalised its banking industry and assumed power to take over the marketing of petroleum products and the shipping industry from to-day in a surprise New Year’s day move.

The Finance Minister, Mubassar Hussain, said that the nationalisation of the banks was a revolutionary step and assured that the share holders would be paid compensation, in the shape of 15-year bonds.

Foreign banks would not be allowed to open new branches in the country. They, however, will enjoy the same facilities as other banks, Radio Pakistan reported.

A spokesman of the State Bank of Pakistan in Karachi said that only those banks with head offices registered in the country would be affected. But a spokesman of the Pakistan Press Information Department said all banks were involved.

However, later when a list of 14 banks being taken over was issued no foreign companies were included.

In a nationwide radio broadcast to-day, Mr. Hussain said the nationalisation had been carried out “to strengthen the country’s economy and promote the welfare of the people. The nationalisation redeems an election pledge made by Prime Minister, Z.A. Bhutto’s Peoples Party,” he added.

Under the new law published to-day the right to establish a bank is transferred exclusively to the Government or a corporation wholly owned or controlled by it. Under the new law, ownership, management and control of all banks together with all shares held by “private persons” were transferred to the Government.