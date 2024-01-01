January 01, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

Bombay, Dec. 31: One hundred and sixty three Indians, who landed at Sharjah in West Asia as illegal immigrants and were later bundled out, found a watery grave when the launch carrying them sank off Dubai on December 10 according to reports received here. The delayed reports said 152 others aboard the vessel survived the disaster [and] are now undergoing jail terms in Dubai.

Although the first reports of the tragedy that struck the fortune-seekers — most of them from Kerala — trickled in through air passengers and cables from Dubai a clearer picture of the mishap became available after a letter signed by 30 of the survivors was received by the Kerala Muslim Association here. Showing a UNI reporter the letter which spoke of the pathetic end of the job-seekers, a spokesman of the Association said: “Some of the victims are known to us. The survivors desperately need our help. But what can we do?”

The letter told this harrowing tale: In all 315 Indians left Bombay in launches for Dubai lured by get-rich-quick tales of fellow Indian settlers in the oil-rich Gulf States. They carried no valid documents. The illegal immigrants were caught by the authorities as they landed at Sharjah and lodged in a jail. The Indian Mission in Dubai disowned the immigrants on the ground that they could produce no proof that they were Indians. The authorities in Sharjah then dumped the 315 Indians into a small India-bound launch, deporting them to where they came from.

The vessel, according to the letter written by the survivors, was too small to carry such a large number of people. “Our humble entreaties that we should not be packed into a small boat fell on deaf ears. It was leaking even as we got in and sank slowly after cruising for a short while.”